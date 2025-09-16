Shaw Local

Proposal calls for free mental health crisis care for Will County residents

Newest Will County Board member Vince Logan attends the Will County Board Meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Joliet.

Will County Board Vince Logan (Gary Middendorf)

By Bob Okon

Will County is considering a plan to provide no-cost mental health care to county residents.

The propoasal will be considered by the Will County Board when it meets on Thursday.

The initiative will encompass a current program being run by the Joliet Fire Department, according to a news release from Will County Board Member Vince Logan.

The program would be supported by a $1.9 million grant from the state of Illinois, according to the release.

The Will County CARES (Crisis Assistance & Response for Emotional Support) would seek to address mental health issues in the county by providing no-cost mental health care to all 700,000 Will County residents, according to the release.

“The true success will be measured by long-term impacts like reduced homelessness, substance abuse, and suicide,” Logan said in the release.

In its first 18 months, the Joliet program provided over 8,000 therapy sessions and led to a 50% reduction in suicide rates, according to the release,

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News