Joliet-area artists return to Park Forest Art Fair

Morris resident Ellen Grenier Bevill, formally of Brookfield, demonstrates handweaving during an Annual Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival in Downers Grove in this undated photo. (Photo provided by Mike Mantucca)

Four Joliet-area artists will return to the Park Forest Art Fair, now in its 69th year.

The event, sponsored by the Tall Grass Arts Association, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 on the Village Green in downtown Park Forest, according to a news release from the association.

Artists returning this year are Ellen Grenier Bevill of Morris, Jan Podbielski of Peotone, and Jay Anderson and Carole St. Clair of Joliet, according to the release.

Janet Muchnik, chairwoman of the art fair, said in the release that the event always attracts “some new artists and many who have exhibited continuously for nearly four decades.”

“This is the second-oldest juried art fair in the Chicagoland region, and it has maintained its quality over the years,” Muchnik said in the release.

The eclectic art fair includes photography, jewelry with original elements, paintings, woodturning and hand-blown glass, according to the release.

Jay Anderson is a Joliet photographer. (Provided by the Tall Grass Arts Association)

The Kids’ Art Alley will provide a range of hands-on arts and craft activities “to delight the younger set,” according to the release.

On Sept. 20, Rowgers Duo will play from noon to 1:15 p.m. Blend Acoustic’s set will follow from 1:45 to 3 p.m., according to the release.

On Sept. 21, vibraphonist Kobie Knight will perform from noon to 1:15 p.m., and saxophonist Maine Lee will play from 2 to 3:15 p.m., according to the release.

Food vendors will be on-site, and several food establishments are in the fair area, according to the release.

The Tall Grass Arts Association Gallery and its gift shop, located at 367 Artists Walk in downtown Park Forest, will be open during the fair “with its traditional summer exhibit of works by gallery artists,” along with “The Whole Kit And Kaboodle” exhibit, according to the release.

For more information, visit tallgrassarts.org or call the gallery at 708-748-3377.