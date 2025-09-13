Joliet man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 53

A 28-year-old Joliet man died Friday afternoon after his car collided with a tractor-trailer on South Chicago Street (Illinois Route 53), according to Joliet police.

Officers responded about 12:59 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Chicago Street and Schweitzer Road for a report of a crash with injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 54-year-old man from Cumming, Ga., was driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer out of a private business in the 3400 block of South Chicago Street when he attempted to turn north, police said.

The truck collided with a Chevrolet Sonic traveling southbound and driven by the Joliet man, police said.

The impact ejected the driver of the Chevrolet. He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The truck driver was not injured.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated and reconstructed the scene. The Will County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and determine the official manner of death.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division at 815-724-3010.