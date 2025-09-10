Recyclepalooza event launches Will County’s fall recycling efforts

Volunteers unload a truck at a previous Recyclepalooza event seen in this file photo. (Photo Provided by the Will County Executive Office)

Recyclepalooza is Saturday, marking the first of five recycling events being held this fall by the Will County Resource Recovery and Energy Division.

Three of the five events allow the public to bring in hazardous waste and electronics but require people to book appointments.

Recyclepalooza in New Lenox requires appointments and identification.

The recycling event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a location that the county discloses to people when they book their appointments.

Appointments can be made at WillCountyGreen.com. Appointments close Friday morning for Recyclepalooza.

A can of paint is recycled at a previous Recyclepalooza event. (Eric Ginnard)

People can bring “nearly all types of electronics and household chemicals, hazardous materials and liquids,” according to a county news release on the event.

There is a limit of two television sets and 15 gallons of paint per vehicle.

“These are some of our most popular events of the year, offering an opportunity for residents to responsibly dispose of household items and help keep items out of landfills,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release.

The other fall recycling events are:

• from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at a Homer Glen location disclosed upon making an appointment. The event allows for recycling of the same materials as Recyclepalooza.

• from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at a Monee location disclosed upon making an appointment. The event allows for recycling of the same materials as Recyclepalooza.

• from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 18 at A-Team Recyclers parking lot, 304 Gregory Court, in Shorewood. Only electronics and small scrap metal will be collected at the event. Appointments are not needed, but identification is required.

• from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 at Lewis University, 1 University Pkwy. in Romeoville. No appointment is necessary, and recycling includes a unique pumpkin smashing.

A pumpkin is about to be catapulted at a past pumpkin-recycling event at Lewis University. (Paul Bergstrom)

“Students, parents and residents are encouraged to bring their pumpkins and gourds, where the Lewis Physics Club will launch them with catapults and trebuchets, smashing them for composting use,” according to the release.

The Lewis University event, held in the W parking lot, also includes document shredding (limit of three bank boxes of documents per vehicle) and electronics recycling (limit of two TVs per vehicle).