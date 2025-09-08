The Herald-News boys cross country preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Morris’ Cuyler Swanson returns this season after finishing fourth at last year's Class 2A state meet. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here are five runners to watch in The Herald-News area during the 2025 cross country season.

Plainfield South's Alex Batsala (Courtesy of Plainfield South High School)

Alex Batsala, Plainfield South

The Junior had the best finish at the 3A state meet of any Plainfield South returning runner, taking 58th place. The Cougars have finished first, third and third in 3A in the past three seasons.

Minooka's Nico Cimino (Courtesy of Minooka Community High School)

Nico Cimino, Minooka

Cimino, a senior, was an all-Southwest Prairie Conference runner last season as well as a Class 3A state qualifier. He finished 36th at the state meet and posted a time of 14:46.

Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski (Sandy Bressner)

Thomas Czerwinski, Plainfield North

Czerwinski, a senior, finished 10th at the Class 3A state meet last season with a time of 14:25, helping lead the Tigers to a second-place finish.

Lincoln-Way West's Nick Dul (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way West High School)

Nick Dul, Lincoln-Way West

Dul, a senior, is a two-time all-Southwest Suburban Conference runner and qualified for the Class 3A state meet last season, where he finished 67th with a time of 14:59.

Morris' Cuyler Swanson (J.T. Pedelty)

Cuyler Swanson, Morris

Swanson, a junior, has qualified for the 2A state meet the past two seasons, finishing fourth last year. He was the I-8 Conference individual champ and won the 2A regional.