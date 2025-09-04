Lockport gives OK for adults to use electric scooters on streets

Downtown Lockport facing west at intersection of E. Ninth Street and Hamilton Street on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Lockport City Council voted Wednesday night to approve two ordinances which would allow for the use of low-speed electric scooters on city roads by adults.

Currently, under state law, the scooters are illegal for everyone on non-state roads.

The new ordinances would allow their use by riders over the age of 18 with proper reflectors and lights on roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or lower, matching the state roadway regulations.

The scooters can also be driven on sidewalks, trails that do not expressly prohibit their use, and bike and scooter lanes on higher-speed roads.

For the purposes of the ordinances low-speed electric scooters are defined as “a device weighing less than 100 pounds with 2 or 3 wheels, handlebars, and a floorboard that can be stood upon whiling riding.”

The vehicles must not exceed 10 mph in speed and can only be powered by an electric motor and human power.

The Wednesday vote will also alter previously existing city rules which prohibit the use of unlicensed motor vehicles on public property or private property without written permission. The ordinance is amended to specifically exempt these scooters.

Scooters do not require a drivers license or insurance to operate under the new rules and drivers are not required to wear helmets, however only one rider is allowed per vehicle and must not carry anything that would inhibit their ability to keep at least one hand on the handlebars at all times.

Lockport officials explained at their previous meeting that the purpose of the ordinance is to allow adults the freedom to ride these vehicles, while providing a “less harsh” avenue to discourage children and teens from riding them.

Under the state ordinance, fines for infractions could be up to $250. Under the new city ordinance, a citation could result in fines up to $75 or community service.