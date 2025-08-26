Frankfort Park District receives $7.5 million capital improvement grant

State Sen. Michael E. Hastings has announced a $7.5 million capital improvement grant has been awarded to Frankfort Park District, marking a milestone in the community’s ongoing master plan to enhance and expand its recreational opportunities.

The investment, secured through a partnership between Hastings, D-Frankfort, and the park district, will advance the next phase of the district’s master plan, focusing on space optimization and enhancements to Commissioner’s Park.

The new grant builds upon past collaborations between Hastings and the district, including funding the Frankfort Splash Pad and Fort Frankfort. For more information on Frankfort Park District’s master plan and upcoming projects, visit frankfortparks.org.