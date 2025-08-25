Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 25, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Shannon is a 3-year-old, 40-pound terrier with a brindle coat. She’s shy at first, but she’ll become a sweet and loving companion with time and patience. Shannon does well with other dogs, is OK with cats, and needs a calm home with older kids, who can go slowly with her and respect her space. To meet Shannon, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

One-year-old Maestro was found as a stray and brought indoors to safety. He’s very friendly, engaging, chatty, and will “talk” to visitors to get love and attention. He is active and likes to explore and play. Maestro is scared of dogs and needs a home without them. To meet Maestro, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Baldr is a sweet 7-year-old, 45-pound hound mix. Baldr is very chill when he’s with people. He especially loves relaxing in the yard and going on walks with people – Baldr really enjoys walks. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Jellybean is a rambunctious and playful 18-week-old kitten that loves to run and play with toys. But he needs a home to call his own. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Aspen is graceful, gentle and loves curling up in laps. She also loves sitting next to people while they read or play video games. Aspen enjoys birdwatching and burrowing into quilts, and she’s a lovely match for a calm home that appreciates peaceful companionship – with a little extra affection, too. To meet Aspen, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Rath is the perfect mix of playfulness and sweetness. He also does well with cats, dogs and rabbits. To meet Rath, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.