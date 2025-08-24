Will County, Joliet and the Slammers team up for water conservation night

Will County staff lead an educational activity at the 2024 Water Conservation Night. The 2025 event will be held during the Joliet Slammers game against the Washington Wild Things at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet at 6:35 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 26. (Photo provided by Will County Executive Office)

Will County, the city of Joliet, and the Joliet Slammers are teaming up for an event to raise awareness of the importance of water conservation and provide cost-saving tips to reduce water waste in the home.

Water Conservation Night will be held during the Slammers game against the Washington Wild Things at Duly Health and Care Field on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Attendees are encouraged to sign a “water conservation pledge” either before the game or at the game to be eligible for raffle prizes, including rain barrels and WaterSense-labeled efficiency tools.

“This family-fun event at the Joliet Slammers is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about the environmental and financial benefits of water conservation,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a release announcing the program.

“We’re grateful for all of our partners for making this a fun and educational experience,” she said.

In addition to the Will County’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division and the city of Joliet, several vendors will be at the event with water-saving information and giveaways, including The Conservation Foundation, Home Depot, Joliet Junior College, the University of Illinois Extension Master Growers, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, and the Grand Prairie Water Commission.

Tickets start at $9 for lawn seats or $15 for infield seats and are on sale at www.jolietslammers.com or at the ticket office on the day of the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Residents can complete the water conservation pledge by visiting the event information page on www.WillCountyGreen.com. Water conservation tips can be found on the Will County Green website along with www.RethinkWaterJoliet.org