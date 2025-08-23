Coffee business remains hot across Joliet area as shops keep opening

Daniel Bednarz, owner of Gost Coffee in New Lenox, chats to customers on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Denise Unland)

It’s National Coffee Month, and Will County has no shortage of coffee to enjoy.

In fact, the coffee business is booming, as more shops keep opening their doors.

Many venues also offer other beverages, food and a full calendar of entertainment, including live music and book clubs.

Here’s a look at just some of the places to grab a hot or cold brew in the Joliet area.

Kafé De Kasa

Kafé De Kasa‘s goal is to “give our local community a cool place to hang out and enjoy coffee, tea, fresh juices and smoothies,” according to the Kafé De Kasa website.

An online menu is coming soon, according to the website.

Kafé De Kasa is located at 2446 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.

For hours and more information, call 815-630-3694 or visit kafedekasa.com.

Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters

Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters offers specialty coffees “with notes of fruit, honey and chocolate, straight from our mountains,” according to its website.

Its online menu includes coffee-based beverages along with a variety of iced drinks, frozen drinks and tea – and a curated list of “most-ordered” items.

The “cravings” section includes hearty sides, such as almojabana (a traditional Colombian cheese and corn bread), pan de bono bocadillo (cheese and Guava bread with a soft interior and a golden-brown crust) and pastel dulce (a sweet pastry filled with guava or dulce de leche).

Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters is located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., Unit 1004, in Crest Hill.

For hours and more information, call 815-656-6456 or visit sumerce.coffee.

Tea and coffee are served in to-go cups at Tazza Coffee in Joliet on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Jitters

Jitters coffee house in Joliet is located in a building that owner Gina Duffy previously said dates back to the mid-19th century, which makes its atmosphere unique, she said, especially for a history lover like herself.

“I don’t think there’s many places like ours at all,” Duffy previously said. “We have 14-foot-high ceilings, exposed brick and original floors. It’s just a great space.”

In addition to coffee, Jitters sells warm lattes, hot chocolate, smoothies, lemonade, iced tea, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and salads.

Jitters is located at 78 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

For hours and information, call 815-740-0048 or go to facebook.com/JittersJoliet.

Sought Out Grounds

Sought Out Grounds is a new coffee shop in downtown Joliet that plans to pair live music with a diverse menu.

The co-owners are Samantha Bosi, Sebastian Arroyo and Rosalina Cardenas. The Sought Out Grounds motto is “coffee with culture,” Bosi said.

Sought Out Grounds is a new coffee shop in downtown Joliet that plans to pair live music with a diverse menu of beverages and snacks. (Photo provided by Sought Out Grounds)

Sought Out Grounds serves espresso, coffee, hot and iced tea, and other beverages. Its menu also includes a variety of snacks, including pastries and yogurt.

The coffee shop also sells merchandise such as mugs, tumblers, coffee bags, tea tins, candles and T-shirts.

Sought Out Grounds is a new coffee shop in downtown Joliet that plans to pair live music with a diverse menu of beverages and snacks. (Photo provided by Sought Out Grounds)

Sought Out Grounds is located at 310 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

For hours and more information, call 815-200-9829 or visit soughtoutgrounds.com.

Starbucks

Joliet’s Jefferson Street now has a second Starbucks coffee shop, in addition to the Starbucks at 2518 W. Jefferson St.

Starbucks recently opened at 2211 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, the site of the former Baker’s Square restaurant.

Starbucks recently opened at 2211 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, the site of the former Baker’s Square restaurant. The drive-thru is seen Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Tazza Coffee Joliet

The menu features a variety of in-house roasted coffees, as well as teas, refreshers, sandwiches and bakery items.

Tazza Coffee is at 2296 Essington Road in Joliet.

For hours and more information, call 815-710-1450 or go to tazzajoliet.com.

Blissful Brew Coffee Co.

Nour Zein, owner of Blissful Brew Coffee Co. in Lockport, serves customers Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Denise Unland)

According to Blissful Brew’s Facebook page, it specializes in “high-quality ingredients, specialty coffee beans ... and unique beverages, layered in flavor.”

Examples include spumoni cold brew (notes of pistachio and chocolate with strawberry foam), a guava chocolate latte and lavender lemonade.

Blissful Brew is located inside Bitable Baked Goods, 1022 S. State St. in Lockport.

Biteable Baked Goods and Blissful Brew Coffee Co. share a building. Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

For more information, call 708-738-5855 or visit the Blissful Brew Coffee Co. Facebook page.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is a 664-square-foot, two-lane drive-thru coffee shop that serves coffee, tea, smoothies, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

The Scooter's Coffee drive-thru is located in the Lockport Plaza at the intersection of 9th and 7th streets in Lockport on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Scooter’s Coffee is the fifth-largest coffee chain in the U.S., with more than 850 locations in 31 states, including New Lenox, Bolingbrook, Oswego and Naperville in Illinois, according to the brand’s website.

For more information, call 815-660-6196 or visit scooterscoffee.com.

Krema Coffee Roasters

In addition to in-house roasted coffee, Krema Coffee House serves a variety of loose-leaf teas in unique flavor combinations, sandwiches, salads, pastries and craft toasts.

The Lockport location at 917 S. State St. is the second Krema to open in the area. For hours and information, call 815-450-3396.

There also is a location in downtown Plainfield.

Peaceful Grounds Coffee Co.

Peaceful Grounds is a “space to pause, savor and find your peaceful moment,” according to its website.

In addition to hot and cold coffee and hot and iced tea, Peaceful Grounds offers speciality drinks, such as cinnamon honey cold brew, Irish Breakfast-Detox Smoothie, and Iced Peaches and Cream tea, as well as breakfast and lunch options.

Peaceful Grounds also hosts a variety of events, including farmers markets, music, comedy, trivia and car shows.

Peaceful Grounds is located at 25626 S. Gougar Road in Manhattan.

For hours and more information, call 815-314-0717 or visit peacefulgroundscoffeecompany.com.

BookBar

The new BookBar in Mokena is designed to be a “quirky haven where flavors and stories entwine,” according to the BookBar website.

The BookBar offers a variety of coffees, teas, lattes, wines and cocktails along with pastries, sandwiches, toasts and a light evening menu. It also hosts a book club, and a wide variety of special events, as well as night markets, according to its website.

WriteOn Joliet members Holly Coop (from left), Mauverneen Blevins and Sue Midlock attend an adult book fair at the BookBar in Mokena on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

The BookBar is located at 19060 Everett Blvd., Suite 101-102, Mokena.

For more information, call 708-995-5369 or visit bookbarmokena.com.

Gost Coffee Roasters & Shop

Gost Coffee Roasters & Shop is a single-origin coffee roaster that roasts and sells its coffee in small batches, according to its website.

Patrons can stop at Gost Coffee to order a coffee, tea or specialty drink from the menu to enjoy in person or to-go.

Gost Coffee in New Lenox is seen on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Gost Coffee also sells coffee and tea by the bag, with free delivery for local orders and free shipping for orders more than $45, according to its website.

Gost Coffee Roasters is located at 1333 S. Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox.

For hours and more information, call 708-840-3999 or visit gostcoffee.com.

Grounded Coffee Bar

Ground Coffee Bar in Frankfort and New Lenox offers a variety of coffee and teas, including cold brew pour-overs, lattes, matchas, refreshers, chais and monthly flights with a variety events (crafts, book clubs, movie nights) that spotlight local businesses, according to its website.

The New Lenox location also is expanding to include an independent bookstore.

Grounded Coffee Bar is located at 19 Ash St. in Frankfort and 2111 Calistoga Drive in New Lenox.

For hours and more information, call 815-277-2290 (Frankfort) and 815-717-8815 (New Lenox) or visit thegroundedcoffeebars.com.

Krema Coffee House in Plainfield is seen Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe

Black Dog Vinyl Café is more than a coffee house.

It’s a record store that also offers live music, wine and craft beer, and a variety of food, including pastries, grilled paninis, tacos, soups and rolls.

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe

Black Dog Vinyl Café is located at 16108 Route 59, Plainfield.

For hours and more information, call 815-733-6032 or visit Black Dog Vinyl Café on Facebook.

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe

Krema Coffee House

The interior at the Plainfield location looks like an old-time café and opens onto the sidewalk, which offers outside seating.

Krema also will create co-branded coffee bags to help organizations with fundraising. People also can host small events at Krema.

Krema Coffee House is at 24038 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield and 917 S. State St. in Lockport, according to its website.

For hours and more information, visit kremacoffeehouse.com.

Ten Drops Coffee

Ten Drops Coffee in Plainfield sells a variety of coffee products for pickup or delivery – and sells its coffee by the bag, too, according to its website.

Patrons also can order tea, hot chocolate, a snack mix and merchandise.

Ten Drops Coffee is located at 14903 S. Center St., Suite 104, in Plainfield.

For hours and more information, call 630-696-2137 or visit ten-drops-coffee.square.site.

Biggby

The Biggby Coffee website says it takes “coffee extremely seriously” with more than “400 flavor combinations of coffee, lattes, teas, shakes and smoothies.”

In addition, 100% of its 400-plus locations are franchisee-owned, according to the website.

Biggby offers more than 400 flavor combinations of coffee, lattes, teas, shakes and smoothies.

The shop, which is under new ownership, is at 1015 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 779-234-9592 or visit biggby.com.

Biggby Coffee's quick-service coffee shop in Shorewood is now under new ownership. Monday, May 26, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe

Critical Grind serves coffee products from Two Brothers Coffee Roasters in Warrenville, as well as teas, smoothies, refreshers and specialty toasts.

French press coffee with a timer is seen at Critical Grind Board Game Cafe in Shorewood on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Critical Grind also features a small lending library of books and games for patrons to play as they munch and sip, unique gifts and games for sale, and a full schedule of events.

The adventurous can try Critical Grind’s Chaos Toast, which allows patrons to build a custom toast from choices determined by the roll of dice.

Critical Grind is located at 852 Sharp Drive, Unit L, in Shorewood.

For hours and more information, call 815-630-4235 or visit criticalgrind.com.