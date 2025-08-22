Romeoville hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall this weekend

The traveling Vietnam War memorial wall is a 3/5 scale model of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. (Photo Provided by the Village of Romeoville)

The village of Romeoville will host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Friday through Sunday, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The wall, a three-fifths scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., stands six feet tall at the center and stretches nearly 300 feet in length.

Viewing will be open daily from dawn to dusk, concluding at sunset on Sunday.

An opening ceremony was held on Thursday and included speakers and a 21-gun salute.

Planning to bring the memorial to Romeoville began in July 2023, when village officials reached out to the group that manages the traveling exhibit.

“As the son of a Vietnam War veteran, it is especially moving for me that Romeoville is hosting the wall,” Mayor John Noak said. “I encourage everyone to come view this display and to honor those who served in Vietnam and perished or remain missing.”

More information about the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall can be found at travelingwall.us.