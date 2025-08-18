Valley View schools, union talks stalled as new year begins without contract

Valley View School District 365U opened the 2025-26 school year without a new labor agreement in place after contract negotiations with Local 604 of the American Federation of Teachers reached an impasse last month.

The union represents teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance crews, nurses, security and other staff. The most recent collective bargaining agreement expired Aug. 15. The new school year began on Aug. 14.

School District 365U, which serves students in Romeoville, Bolingbrook and from other nearby communities, had an enrollment in 2024 of 14,660 based on the Illinois State Report Card.

District officials said negotiations began in January and resulted in 40 tentative agreements. A mediator with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board was also brought in, but talks stalled after Local 604 declared an impasse July 14, according to a statement from School District 365U.

In a statement to families, Valley View leaders said they will continue to follow the terms of the expired contract while seeking a settlement.

The district’s most recent offer included wage increases of 4.25%, 5% and 4% over three years, along with a new health insurance plan that officials said would save money for most employees, according to the school district.

It also proposed adding 20 minutes to high school teachers’ contract time beginning in the second year to expand student scheduling options.

Administrators said in its statement the proposal is “financially sound” and balances employee pay with concerns over rising property taxes.

No new bargaining sessions have been scheduled, according to the school district.