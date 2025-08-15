Missouri man charged with cyberstalking Bolingbrook woman, stealing $400

A Missouri man has been accused of extorting $400 from a Bolingbrook woman and threatening to release nude photos her.

On Aug. 7, Cooper Swiecicki, 24, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was indicted on charges of cyberstalking, harassment through electronic communications and theft. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges against Swiecicki were the result of an investigation Bolingbrook Police Department that began on June 14, 2024.

Officers received a report from a 19-year-old woman regarding an allegation of harassment through electronic means, according to Bolingbrook Police Capt. Brennan Woods.

“The victim related that a male she met on social media had sent her obscene messages and extorted $400 from her after threatening to share the contents of their communication,” Woods said.

Swiecicki is charged with demanding “payment multiple times to prevent the dissemination of nude photographs” of the woman, according to the bill of indictment.

He’s also charged with sending “sexually suggestive text messages” to the woman and stealing $400 by threatening her.

Swiecicki is not charged with offenses that make him eligible for detainment under the SAFE-T Act.

He was released from the Will County jail on July 24 on the condition that he have no contact with the woman in the case. He was allowed to reside in Missouri while his case is pending.