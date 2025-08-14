The Herald-News

Police seek help public’s help in locating missing Plainfield man

Last seen July 26

Erik Wojdyla, 22, of Plainfield

Erik Wojdyla, 22, of Plainfield (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

By Judy Harvey

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Plainfield man who has been missing since late July.

Erik Wojdyla, 22, of the 14000 block of Denton Court, was last seen Saturday, July 26. His last known contact was a phone call with his father the following day, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, July 28, at about 5:40 p.m., a FLOCK camera detected Wojdyla’s vehicle — a 2008 Honda hatchback — traveling on Route 31 in West Dundee, the sheriff’s office said.

Wojdyla is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective McDonald at the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575, ext. 4934.

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.