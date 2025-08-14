Police seek help public’s help in locating missing Plainfield man

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Plainfield man who has been missing since late July.

Erik Wojdyla, 22, of the 14000 block of Denton Court, was last seen Saturday, July 26. His last known contact was a phone call with his father the following day, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, July 28, at about 5:40 p.m., a FLOCK camera detected Wojdyla’s vehicle — a 2008 Honda hatchback — traveling on Route 31 in West Dundee, the sheriff’s office said.

Wojdyla is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective McDonald at the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575, ext. 4934.