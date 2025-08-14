Chick-fil-A opening 2nd Joliet location

Chick-fil-A opened its first Joliet restaurant on Plainfield Road, which is seen here, and is opening a second on Larkin Avenue on Aug. 21. (Bob Okon)

Chick-fil-A will open at 201 S. Larkin Ave. in Joliet on Aug. 21.

The location will be the company’s second restaurant in Joliet.

Opening day will feature giveaways for anyone who shows up in a cow costume.

“Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, guests of all ages are invited to join the fun,” the Chick-fil-A news release said.

Customers “dressed in cow attire” will get one free entree or kid’s meal whether inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru, the release said.

The restaurant will employ 90 workers, according to the release.

It is the second Chick-fil-A for owner-operator Kris Yoder.

Yoder owns the Chick-fil-A at 2705 Plainfield Road in Joliet. The restaurant opened in 2021 to long lines of cars.

Customers lined up in vehicles that stretched far beyond the Chick-fil-A parking lot for the restaurant's opening day in Joliet in 2021.

“Becoming a local owner-operator has been so rewarding for me and my family, and I look forward to extending even more opportunities for growth, camaraderie and remarkable care for both team members and the community,” Yoder said in the release.

According to the release, Yoder:

• Has awarded more than $108,000 worth of scholarships to team members through the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship program

• Provides surplus food to local nonprofits through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program

• Will celebrate the Larkin Avenue opening with a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to Feeding America to support the Northern Illinois Food Bank

The Larkin Avenue restaurant will be open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.