New lane closures at Six Corners in Joliet to affect all 3 streets

Road barriers block northbound Raynor Avenue at the Six Corners intersection in Joliet on Saturday. Aug. 9, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet plans new lane closures at Six Corners starting Monday morning.

The intersection of three major streets is being repaved as part of the Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project.

Lanes approaching the intersection have been closed and reopened this summer to accommodate the construction, and that will happen again this week.

“To complete the next phase of construction, the traffic pattern and street closures will be modified to construct new pavement at the Six Corners intersection,” the city said in a news release issued Friday.

Construction barriers are set up around the Six Corners intersection in Joliet for an ongoing repaving project. Aug. 9, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Here’s what set for this week at the intersection of Plainfield Road, Raynor Avenue and Black Road/Ruby Street:

• Northbound lanes on Raynor Avenue will be closed from Mason Avenue to Six Corners

• Eastbound lanes on Black Road from Prairie Avenue to Six Corners will be closed.

• Westbound lanes on Ruby Street from Kelly Avenue to Six Corners will be closed.

• The Raynor Avenue left-turn lane for southbound traffic at Six Corners will be closed and left turns will not be permitted, but other southbound lanes on Raynor will remain open.

• Plainfield Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction, and the left-turn lane for westbound traffic at Six Corners will be closed, and left turns will not be permitted.

Traffic lines up Saturday on Plainfield Road approaching the Six Corners intersection in Joliet, the site of an ongoing construction project. Aug. 9, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The “new temporary traffic measures” will be in place until Aug. 18 when the latest construction phase at Six Corners is expected to be completed.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work,” according to the release.

Information about the project can be found on the city website, www.joliet.gov/constructionzone. Those with questions can call the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.