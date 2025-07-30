UPDATE: City revises lane closures at Joliet’s Six Corners

The work to construct new pavement at the Six Corners intersection in Joliet will require some lane closures beginning Wednesday morning July 30, 2025. (Bob Okon)

The work to construct new pavement at the Six Corners intersection in Joliet will require lane closures beginning Wednesday morning.

North bound traffic on North Raynor Avenue from Mason Avenue to Black Road will be closed as well as east bound traffic on Black Road from Prairie Avenue to North Raynor Avenue, the city of Joliet announced Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound Ruby and southbound Raynor Avenue will remain open during this stage of construction.

Plainfield Road will also be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to the city.

The work is expected to last through Aug. 7, and detours will be in place during the construction, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

The pavement work is part of the Plainfield Road water main improvement project.

Information about the project can be found by visiting joliet.gov/construction-zone and questions can be directed to the Joliet Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.