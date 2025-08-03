Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet recognized by national ranking

The U.S. News & World Report on best hospitals included recognition for Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Saint Joseph Medical Center was listed as high performing in four categories: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart arrhythmia and kidney failure.

“We are honored to receive this distinguished recognition across several critical areas of acute care,” Colleen Pawlik, interim CEO of Saint Joseph Medical Center, said in a news release. “This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our exceptional care team. Saint Joseph’s remains committed to delivering award-winning, compassionate care, and improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”