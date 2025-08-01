Fugitive strikes Will County sheriff’s deputy’s car during pursuit

A fugitive’s vehicle struck a Will County Sheriff’s Office squad car during a pursuit that went through Joliet and into Homer Township.

The deputy was not harmed in the crash.

At 11:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies assisted Channahon Police Department and other agencies with the pursuit of a wanted fugitive, according to statement from the sheriff’s office.

The fugitive’s vehicle struck the deputy’s squad vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3000 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet, police said.

The pursuit continued until the fugitive’s vehicle became disabled near the intersection of 143rd Street and Interstate 355 in Homer Township, police said.

The suspect refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle, police said.

Deputies were forced to break a window in order to safely remove and take the fugitive into custody, police said.

The fugitive was turned over to the Channahon Police Department.