Lightning strikes cause of 3 Joliet house fires

The Joliet Fire Department responded to three residential fires all within the span of just over an hour and all caused by lightning strikes on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:39 p.m., crews responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Hideaway Court for a report of a possible structure fire with smoke coming out due to lightning strike, the fire department said.

The first units arrived within three minutes of the call and saw smoke and fire in the attic of a two-story single-family residence, the fire department said.

Residents were able to get out of the house prior to the firefighters arriving, the fire department said.

Crews from stations 6, 8, 9, and 10 were on scene and were able to contain and extinguish the fire in the attic area, the fire department said. Crews remained on the scene for an hour.

At 4:49pm on, another call came in for a possible structure fire with smoke in a residence due to lightning strike in the 1200 block of Riverview Drive, the fire department said. The first units arrived within five minutes of the call.

Crews found smoke and fire in the attic of a two-story multifamily townhome, the fire department said. Residents got out of the building safely before firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

The fire was contained and extinguished in the attic area, but a neighboring unit was damaged by smoke and water, the fire department said.

While on the scene, crews noticed smoke coming from the roof of two-story single-family home in the same 1200 block of Riverview Drive. Crews were able to extinguish an attic fire but the home suffered smoke and water damage, the fire department said.

Crews from from stations 5,6,7, 8, 9, and 10 responded and crews remained on scene for approximately an hour, the fire department said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from any of the three fires, the department said.