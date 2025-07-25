Joliet police arrest 2 men in connection to 16-year-old’s murder

The Joliet police have arrested Angel Magana, 20, Joliet, and Latrell Woodall, 20, Joliet, both on three counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery, the police said on Friday.

The charges stem from shootings that occurred on Sept. 5, 2022 in the 1800 block of McDonough Street that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old male being wounded, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department. The 13-year-old survived the shooting, police said.

Officers arrested Magana during a traffic stop near Cherry Hill Road and Ellis Road on Thursday afternoon, and served a warrant to Woodall at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, the release said. Woodall was already serving time for unrelated charges, the release said.

A third suspect in the crime, Eleutrio Roman, 20, Joliet, was arrested on the same counts in April 2023.

“The arrest of these additional suspects is a major step forward in our department’s pursuit of securing justice for those affected by violent crimes,” said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans. “Our hearts remain with the victim’s family, and we extend our deepest condolences. I want to thank our dedicated Detectives for their relentless pursuit of those responsible for this senseless violence even almost three years after the tragedy.”

Evans also said he was “proud of the members of our Tactical Unit for their outstanding work in this case. The Joliet Police Department will never waver in its commitment to protecting our community and holding violent offenders accountable.”