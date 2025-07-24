Joliet lawmaker unveils new advisory committee to address neurodiversity issues

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, (left) has announced the launch of a Neurodiversity Legislative Advisory Committee, a monthly gathering intended to serve as a forum for neurodiverse individuals, their families and service providers. (Photo provided by State Representative Natalie Manley's Office)

A Joliet state legislator has launched the Neurodiversity Legislative Advisory Committee, a monthly gathering intended to serve as a forum for neurodiverse individuals, their families and service providers.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, said this follows her initiative in forming the Illinois Legislative Neurodiversity Caucus, which launched in April, according to a news release from her office.

The Neurodiversity Legislative Advisory Committee is the latest addition to Manley’s established series of such committees that specifically address social legislative issues. Other advisory committees include the Retirees LAC and the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren LAC.

Manley also restarted her Women’s LAC, which had strong participation before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

The inaugural NeuroLAC meeting, held on Joliet Junior College’s Romeoville campus, saw attendees share their experiences and proposals. Discussions spanned a wide array of pressing issues affecting the neurodiverse community, including access to services, early childhood education, and systemic gaps in care, employment and awareness, according to the release.

NeuroLAC is scheduled to meet monthly on the third Tuesday of each month on the JJC Romeoville campus, 1125 W. Romeo Road.

An RSVP is required to attend each meeting. To learn more, contact Manley’s office at 815-725-2741 or repmanley@gmail.com.