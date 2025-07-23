Will County under heat advisory: How to stay cool and safe

The Will County Emergency Management Agency recommends avoiding strenuous activity outdoors during intense heat levels. All residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. but avoid caffeine. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency offers safety guidance for residents during these dangerously high heat days.

The heat index is forecast to reach more than 100 degrees Wednesday into Friday.

Individuals without access to air conditioning can utilize public cooling centers to get away from the extreme temperatures.

There are 58 public cooling centers in Will County. A full list of locations and their hours can be found at the county’s Emergency Management Agency website at www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

Dos and don’ts

Residents should also be aware of the following tips during periods of high temperatures:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing.

Ensure children are wearing appropriate clothing and avoiding long periods of time outdoors.

Avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

Outdoor work should be minimized (Employers are recommended to avoid heavy-duty outdoor projects during a heat advisory)

Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature.

Use air conditioning inside your home or visit an air-conditioned location.

Check in with relatives and neighbors on if they have access to air conditioning.

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended.

Eat light. The more calories you take in, the more body heat you produce.

Drink plenty of fluids before work and throughout the day. Avoid caffeine.

Wear lightweight clothing. Wide brimmed hats protect workers from direct sunlight

Signs of heat-related illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses as provided on the Will County website:

Heat cramp symptoms: Painful muscle cramps/spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating.

Painful muscle cramps/spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating. Heat exhaustion symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.

Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting. Heat stroke symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

Shaw Local News reporter Jessie Molloy contributed to this story.