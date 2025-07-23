Scooter’s Coffee in Lockport to host grand opening on Friday

The new Scooter's Coffee Drive-Thru located in the Lockport Plaza at the intersection of 9th Street and 7th Street. (Jessie Molloy)

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Scooter’s Coffee in Lockport Plaza.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, at the coffee shop, located at 904 E. 9th St., at the intersection of 7th and 9th streets.

The 664-square-foot coffee shop is a drive-thru only location that will serve drinks including coffee, tea and smoothies, as well as pastries, breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches.

The stand has two drive-thru lanes, which will accommodate 16 cars at a time. There will be no indoor or outdoor seating at the restaurant and no pedestrian walk-up options.

Scooter’s Coffee is the fifth-largest coffee chain in the U.S., according to the brand’s website. The chain has over 850 locations in 31 states and has been expanding in the Chicagoland area in recent years, with locations currently open in New Lenox, Bolingbrook, Oswego and Naperville.