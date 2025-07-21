Lockport Township back-to-school fairs help families with school supplies

Lockport Township hosted two back-to-school fairs this month. One picture here was held at the Ovation Center, 349 S. Weber Road, Romeoville on July 15, 2025. The other event was held at the Lockport Township offices in Lockport. (Photo provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport Township recently hosted two back-to-school fairs that served more than 150 students and families from across the township who attended.

The events took place on July 9 at the Lockport Township office, 1463 S. Farrell Road, in Lockport, and on July 15 at the Ovation Center, 349 S. Weber Road in Romeoville.

The free fairs drew families from across the township, which includes parts of Lockport, Crest Hill and Romeoville, according to a news release from the township.

Families were invited to request one school supply bundle per child by contacting the township in advance, according to the release.

Each bundle included essential supplies such as No. 2 pencils, glue sticks, Crayola markers, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, scissors, folders, notebooks, paper towels, wet wipes and tissues. In addition to school supplies, attendees enjoyed free ice cream provided by Dairy Queen in Lockport, along with balloons and stuffed animals, according to the release.

Community organizations including the White Oak Library District, the Lockport Township Fire District and the Lockport Township Park District also participated, offering giveaways, treats and helpful information to families, according to the release.

“We saw great demand last year and expanded this year’s fair to include more supplies and two locations to better serve more families,” Township Supervisor Alex Zapien said. “With school supplies and the cost of living continuing to rise, we’re proud the township can step up and support our families. We’re already looking ahead to growing the event even more next year.”