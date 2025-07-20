Lane closure on Essington Road in Joliet begins Monday

As part of a Water Valve Improvement Project a left lane for northbound traffic on Essington Road in Joliet will be closed for five days starting Monday, July 21, 2025. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Essington Road between Caton Farm Road and Ingalls Avenue in Joliet will have the left lane closed for northbound traffic starting on Monday.

The work is expected to be completed and all lanes reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work, the city’s release stated.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. If you have any questions, contact the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.