Will County schools say federal funding freeze could impact ESL and after-school programs

Sandra Almazan, a second grade bilingual teacher at Troy Craughwell Elementary School in Joliet, is seen inside her classroom on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The U.S. Department of Education has put a hold on funding for several programs including English Second Language education. (Photo provided by Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C)

Illinois joined 23 other states and the District of Columbia on Monday to sue the Trump Administration over the withholding of educational funds, which had already been appropriated to the states.

According to the Associated Press, the administration has frozen $6 billion is funding in grants for schools and other educational organizations – like the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs – which are meant to support after-school programs, English Second Language education, teacher trainings, anti-bullying initiatives, science and arts curriculum expansions, summer camps and certain adult education services.

Greater Joliet Area YMCA camp counselor Whittne McDonald gathers her campers before the Summer Day Camp BBQ celebration held Friday at the Smith Family YMCA in Joliet. (Lathan Goumas)

Many of the programs are specifically intended to provide free or low-cost services to low-income families.

The funding has already been approved by Congress and was due to the states on July 1, but was not turned over, reportedly so it can be reviewed to ensure it aligns “with the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities,” as reported by The Associated Press.

No timeline has been given for the potential release of any of the funding, prompting the lawsuit in federal court.

The Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit awareness and advocacy organization that works to improve access to after-school programs for students across the U.S., issued a statement following the announcement of the lawsuit.

“The after-school community and the students and families it serves applaud the states that today filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island to require the Trump Administration to disburse the after-school and summer learnings that were due to states on July 1,” Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said in the statement.

“We are counting on the courts to step in and release the funds Congress appropriated so these essential programs can continue their work to keep students safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents peace of mind that their kids are safe and supervised when schools are out,” she continued.

Local schools express concerns

While some school districts and organizations around the country have already been impacted, schools in Will County said the cuts will not be immediately felt in the classroom, but could lead to problems if they are significantly delayed.

“Due to the federal funding freeze, our programs supporting English Language Learner, academic enrichment for all students and staff professional development could be affected,” Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse said. “However, this will not impact the start of the school year, and we remain hopeful that some funding will become available in the future.”

District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 also acknowledged that the spending freeze makes budgeting for the future of its nearly 25,000 students difficult.

“Federal funding is essential to supporting our most vulnerable students through critical programs such as academic enrichment, English learner support and educator development,” District 202 Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Richard Engstrom said in a written statement.

“While District 202 remains committed to proactive planning and educational equity, ongoing uncertainty around federal funding makes it difficult. Our commitment remains firm in ensuring that every student has equitable access to the high-quality education they deserve, regardless of potential shifts in federal support,” Engstrom said.

Juan Figueroa, third-grade dual language teacher at Creekside Elementary School, works with students in a small group session on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

Meanwhile, Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C said it may need to “temporarily utilize local funds” to ensure a continuation of certain programs if the funding is not soon released.

“The recent decision to withhold federal education grants is deeply concerning for public schools across the nation,” said Director of Communications Sarah Wells. “While Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C remains focused on preparing for the upcoming school year, we are closely monitoring this situation.”

Wells noted that federal funding plays “a vital role” in multiple district programs, including bilingual instruction and after-school programs, but said that for the time being, “no programs or services have been impacted.”

“Thanks to responsible budgeting and long-term planning, Troy 30-C is positioned to remain steady in the short term,” Wells’ statement said. “We will continue to advocate for the timely release of approved funding and ensure our students remain at the center of every decision we make.”