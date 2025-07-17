Enjoy sunrise kayaking and moonlight fishing at Will County forest preserves this weekend

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of July 15. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Early Morning Paddle - 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, July 18, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon: Start the day on the water with a guided sunrise paddle as wildlife begins to stir. Previous kayaking experience is required; all equipment will be provided. This event is intended for ages 14 and older and is $20 per person.

Morning Kayak - 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 18, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve: Enjoy a scenic morning paddle through peaceful waters with interpretive naturalists. Previous kayaking experience is required; all equipment will be provided. This event is intended for ages 14 and older and is $20 per person.

Sign up for 'Boats, Birds and Barns' in the morning or 'Boats, Bats and Barns' in the evening for a guided tour of the DuPage River on July 19. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Boats, Birds and Barns: The Riverview Morning Meander - 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 19, at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville: Paddle the DuPage River, explore historic buildings and end the day with hot dogs and s’mores around a campfire. Previous kayaking experience is required; all equipment will be provided. This event is intended for ages 16 and older and is $20 per person.

Boats, Bats and Barns: The Riverview Nightlife Experience - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Riverview Farmstead: Take a twilight paddle, learn about bats and end the evening with fireside treats. Previous kayaking experience is required; all equipment will be provided. This event is intended for ages 16 and older and is $20 per person.

Fish Hidden Lakes Under the Stars - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Stay late to enjoy family fishing under the night sky as fish become more active. Flashlights and bug repellent are required. This free event is intended for all ages.

Midnight Madness - 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 19, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Extend your fishing time under the moonlight with a late-night shoreline experience. S’mores, flashlights and bug spray are encouraged. This free event is intended for all ages.