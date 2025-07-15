Lockport residents, have your say: City seeks input on strategic plan

The City of Lockport is asking residents to fill out an online survey to assist with updating the city’s strategic plan.

According to the survey, which can be found on Survey Monkey, the public’s responses “will guide the city’s strategic planning process as we work to identify community priorities and update the city’s strategic plan.”

Updates to the strategic plan are expected to be implemented over the course of the next three to five years.

The survey can be taken by residents, business owners, and other property owners in the city.

Respondents are asked to answer questions about what they like best about living in Lockport, quality of life priorities for the city, and satisfaction with services and city features, and are asked to rate the city’s performance on various issues.

Some of the issues discussed in the survey include schools, public safety, neighborhood appearance, housing, parks, city services, business and jobs, cost of living, and accessibility, transit, and infrastructure.

The city states that the survey should take residents less than 10 minutes to complete, and is requesting for interested community members to complete the survey by Aug. 1.