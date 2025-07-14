I-80 ramp, lane closures planned in Joliet beginning Monday

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that sections of Interstate 80 in Joliet will be closed overnight for two consecutive nights.

As part of the ongoing reconstruction work, I-80 will be reduced to one lane in both directions near Houbolt Road starting at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to IDOT.

Simultaneously, Houbolt Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the I-80 ramps to Houbolt will be closed. Starting at 11 p.m. both nights, full stops of no longer than 15 minutes at a time also will take part on Houbolt Road, according to IDOT.

The work is necessary to “safely install steel beams on the I-80 bridge over Houbolt Road,” according to IDOT.

The work is slated to end by 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, and normal traffics patterns will resume.

IDOT noted that the work schedule is subject to change for inclement weather, but any changes will be shared with the public online.

Regular I-80 drivers are reminded to expect continued lane shifts, overnight closures and delays as construction continues.

IDOT said drivers should allow extra time for trips through the area, and urges drivers to pay attention to flaggers and work-zone signage.

Updates on the I-80 construction and general project information are available at I80will.org.