Joliet gallery opens new ‘satirical’ cartoon collage exhibit

Christine Nordstrom leaves remnants of past shows, like the drawing around the store sign, at her gallery Strange and Unusual Gallery in Downtown Joliet on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Strange & Unusual Gallery will host a public opening for its newest exhibit on Saturday.

“We’re going to make it after all?!? Featuring Kent Smith” will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Strange & Unusual Gallery, located at 34 Clinton St. in Joliet.

The exhibit will feature the “sharp, satirical and visually striking” cartoon collages from Chicago collage artist Kent Smith, according to the Strange & Unusual Gallery’s Facebook page.

The exhibit is a “timely exploration of politics, pop culture and power,” according to the Facebook page.

The Strange and Unusual Gallery in downtown Joliet is the place to go for people who prefer art that is offbeat, atypical and dark.

Christine Nordstrom co-owns the gallery with husband Terry Eastham.

“We are not pretty landscapes and self-portraits,” Nordstrom previously said. “It’s a little darker, but still beautiful and brilliant.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit strangeandunusualgallery.com and kentsmithartwork.com.