Monee Reservoir hosts evening of food trucks, kayaking and live music

The StingRays will perform at the free ‘Surf-N-Turf Concert at Monee Reservoir on Saturday July 12, 2025. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Looking for something to do this weekend that is family-friendly and affordable?

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is presenting a “Surf-N-Turf Concert” with live music, good food and an opportunity to spend time relaxing with family and friends.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Monee Reservoir.

Visitors can enjoy live music from the amphitheater while relaxing on the lawn, or bring a kayak or canoe and listen to the tunes while floating on the reservoir, the forest preserve district said.

Boat rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Where else around here do you get the option to enjoy a concert by land or by sea?” Monee Reservoir facility supervisor Heather Van Zyl said in a news release announcing the event. “You can bring your own kayak, canoe or rowboat to enjoy the music while you paddle. You can even rent a variety of boats from us.”

The lawn also is a great choice for those who want to enjoy a relaxing evening.

“It’s a great vibe down by the water, with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy your friends and family, all while in a great atmosphere with fun tunes, delicious food and cold drinks,” Van Zyl said in the release.

Paddling, food truck sales and activities begin at 5:30 p.m.

The StingRays, known for high-energy performances of rock and roll and rockabilly favorites from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

There will be many food options on-site.

“We’re bringing back everything people loved about the event in previous years, including the very popular Slacker ‘T’ Barbeque food truck,” Van Zyl said in the release. “In sticking with the theme of the event, this year we also added Cousins Maine Lobster food truck for some ‘surf’ options. Tapville Social will be serving adult beverages, while the Monee Reservoir concession stand will keep you covered for nonalcoholic beverages and snacks. There’s something tasty for every age and palate.”

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to park, drop off boats and find a favorite spot to settle in for the evening.

Signs will be posted to help guide guests through parking and boat launch areas, the forest preserve district said.

Monee Reservoir offers the ideal setting for this one-of-a-kind event, with plenty of open space, picturesque water views and a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere, Van Zyl said.