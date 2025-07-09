Will County Health Department offering vaccinations, school physicals at Saturday event

The back-to-school health fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Will County Community Health Center, 1106 Neal Ave. in Joliet. (S105/Sean Hagwell)

The Will County Community Health Center will host a back-to-school health fair Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 1106 Neal Ave. in Joliet.

The fair will feature a limited number of school and sports physicals, dental exams and vaccinations, all by appointment only, according to a news release from the Will County Health Department.

Games, raffle prizes and information and educational materials from agencies throughout the Will County community also will be available at the fair.

“Our event is an excellent opportunity for families to learn about healthy habits and identify the resources available to them through the health center and surrounding community,” Stacy Baumgartner, CEO of the Will County Community Health Center, said in the release. “We invite the community to please drop in and join us for an educational event that will help families have a healthy start to the upcoming school year.”

Most insurance is accepted, including Medicaid. For the health fair, school and sports physicals cost $35 with no insurance and dental exams cost $50 without insurance, according to the health department.

Appointments are required for the physicals, vaccinations and dental exams and may be booked by calling 815-727-8670.

Additional appointments for school and sports physicals, vaccinations, and dental exams can be made at any time throughout the year, according to the health department.

The fair will feature information and educational materials from various programs at the Will County Health Department and community agencies, including Oak Street Health; Sam’s Club; Silver Cross Hospital; Future Diagnostics Group; Guardian Angels; Joliet Fire Department; TM Martial Arts; YMCA Galowich; Riverwalk Homes; Catholic Charities; Southwest Suburban Immigration Project; Workforce Services Division of Will County; state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet; and state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood.