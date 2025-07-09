Joliet Junior College professor lauds vet tech bill that calls for licensing

A bill that recently passed both houses in the Illinois is designed to promote more skilled care for animals being treated at veterinary practices.

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, serving is among the sponsors who helped pass a measure to ensure anyone practicing as a veterinary technician is licensed and has been trained through an accredited program, announced his office in a news release.

Professor Abby Panozzo, program director of Veterinary Medical Technology at Joliet Junior College, weighed in on the legislative change.

”I fully support Illinois House Bill 3360 and the positive change it will bring to the veterinary community, especially for certified veterinary technicians and the quality of care our patients receive," Panozzo said in an email.

“This bill is a crucial first step in recognizing the essential role of credentialed technicians and ensuring that advanced procedures – such as administering and monitoring anesthesia – are performed by those with specialized training and education.

“While unlicensed staff are valuable members of the team, transparency in who is providing care is vital to both public trust and patient safety,” said Panozzo, a certified veterinary technician. “House Bill 3360 promotes accountability, elevates the standard of care, and sets the foundation for continued progress and recognition within our profession.”

Students study in the Veterinary Medical Technology program at Joliet Junior College. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

The bill would require anyone referring to themselves as a veterinary technician to be licensed with the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, according to Hastings’ release.

The bill would ensure that veterinary technicians have graduated from an accredited program and passed the exam required for the license. It also would require vet techs to visibly display their license in their office.

“Veterinary technicians are entrusted with the health and safety of our animals,” Hastings said in the release. “We love our pets, and this legislation would ensure our little loved ones are being taken care of by certified professionals.”

The bill is an initiative of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association. Hastings took on sponsorship of the bill in response to members of ISVMA calling for the state to align veterinary medicine with other health care professions.

“We commend Sen. Hastings for his leadership on House Bill 3360, which brings clarity to the professional titles used by certified veterinary technicians,” Dr. Matt Bussan, president of the ISVMA, said in the release. “When pet owners entrust their animals to CVTs, they deserve to know those professionals have undergone rigorous education, passed a national certification exam, and continue to meet strict continuing education requirements to maintain their license in Illinois.”

Before it headed to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk on June 20, the bill had passed both houses with bipartisan support in late May.