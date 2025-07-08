State Rep. Manley, Joliet Junior College launch new sustainability initiative

Romeoville — State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and the Joliet Junior College Office of Sustainability partnered to hold the inaugural “B.Y.O. to Go Bash” on July 2 at the JJC Romeoville Campus.

The free event is an effort to reduce waste and included various activities including potting plants with resources available on composting and environmental sustainability made available through the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the University of Illinois Extension.

Several master gardeners from the U of I Extension attended to pass out seeds, answer questions, and give a presentation on gardening, soil, and mushroom compost.

Other vendors included the Illinois Food Scrap and Composting Coalition, the Urban Canopy Composting Club, and the Conservation Foundation.

“The master gardeners offered a wealth of information and answers at a time when so many of us are planning our gardens,” said Manley. “The speeches from the master gardeners, as well as the composting experts, were interesting and well attended.”

Manley also donated reusable tote bags designed by JJC student Wren Biggus which included two reusable takeout containers.

“The purpose is to keep your bag in your car, so when you’re going out to eat, you will have your containers with you,” Manley said. “The trick is remembering to keep the bag in your car.”

By carrying the containers along, individuals can avoid using more single-use plastic or styrofoam containers to bring leftovers home from restaurants.

JJC had washed all the containers in advance so attendees could use them at the event’s taco truck.

In her statement, Manley thanked JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo for attending the event and “everyone at the JJC Sustainability Office who made this new event so successful.”

Manley and JJC have already started planning a second B.Y.O. to Go Bash, saying they intend to make it an annual event.