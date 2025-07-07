Lockport road and water main repairs begin this week

Map of Lockport's scheduled road and water main repairs for summer 2025. (Photo Provided by the City of Lockport)

Lockport — The City of Lockport has announced that the 2025 Roadway Reconstruction and Water Main Replacement Project will begin this week.

According to the city, the work is part of an ongoing rehabilitation of the Lockport Historic District and will take place on 11th Street from State Street to Garfield Street and on Hamilton Street from 12th Street to 11th Street.

Planned work for the project includes water main and service replacements, sanitary sewer repairs, storm sewer upgrades, and full road reconstruction and widening with new curbs, gutters, pavement, and sidewalks.