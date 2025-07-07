2 Joliet homes damaged in Saturday shooting

A Joliet police squad car is parked on the street. (Bob Okon)

Joliet — Joliet police are investigating a shooting which damaged two homes in the 800 block of Richmonds Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 6 a.m. and discovered that two homes had been struck by gunfire.

Both homes were reportedly occupied at the time of the shooting, though no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and recovered spent shell casings, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with video footage or information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Department Investigation Division or to file an anonymous report with Will County Crime Stoppers.