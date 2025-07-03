Be aware of these Will County road closures this Fourth of July weekend

A road closure sign sits on Richards Street at the Interstate 80 eastbound ramp. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday following lane closures in Will County will remain in place during the Fourth of July weekend.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.