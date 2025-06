The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a "Big Fish Contest" at the Monee Reservoir this summer. (Provided)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is appealing to all anglers to share their catches.

The Fish Tales Photo Contest will be held 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in July and August at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook and Monee Reservoir in Monee.

Cast a line and enter a photo of your catch for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Submission stations are posted along the shoreline and in rowboats.