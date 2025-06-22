Will County forest preserves offer contests, challenges for all ages in July

Teens or adults can sign up for a kayak challenge in July offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County at Monee Reservoir. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the first week of July. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Fish Tales Photo Contest – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in July and August at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook and Monee Reservoir in Monee: Cast a line and enter a photo of your catch for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Submission stations are posted along the shoreline and in rowboats.

Sidewalk Chalk Contest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in July at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm: Create chalk art inspired by nature using provided supplies. Submission stations are posted along the shoreline.

Summer Spinner Challenge – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays in July at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Spin your way through outdoor nature challenges and return to the front desk for a reward.

Klash of the Teen Kayakers – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Monee Reservoir: Teens can compete in kayaking games and cool off with popsicles after a short safety review. Participants must know how to paddle. This event is intended for teens ages 13 to 17 and costs $20 per person. Register by June 29.

Klash of the Kayakers – 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Monee Reservoir: Adults can compete in kayaking games and cool off with popsicles after a short safety review. Participants must know how to paddle. This event is intended for ages 18 and older and costs $20 per person. Register by June 29.

Fishing for Trash – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from July 5 to 11 at Monee Reservoir: Help keep the preserve clean by picking up trash. Return a full bag to receive a frozen treat.