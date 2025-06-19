LIV Golf previews return to Bolingbrook with high school clinic, media day

Caleb Surratt, of Legion XIII, teaches the Masterclass during media day before LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Nick Novelli/LIV Golf)

LIV Golf hosted a special media day at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Tuesday, offering an exclusive preview of what fans can expect when LIV Golf Chicago returns to Bolingbrook this coming Aug. 8. The event brought together community leaders, local students and media.

Legion XIII star Caleb Surratt headlined the day with an interactive putting clinic for area high school golf students, sharing on-the-green insights and pro tips. The clinic culminated in a “closest to the pin” putting challenge, where Jett Utrata, an incoming junior at Plainfield East High School, took home Surratt’s personal driver as a special prize.

Surratt was joined by Bolingbrook mayor Mary Alexander-Basta for a media panel that spotlighted the distinctive elements of the LIV Golf experience, which returns to the Chicago area in August for a golf event, concert by the band Good Charlotte and interactive fan zones.