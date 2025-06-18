Joliet council votes Friday on NorthPoint settlement

An aerial photo shows the NorthPoint warehouse development under construction in Joliet in 2024. (Scott Anderson)

The Joliet City Council will hold a special meeting Friday for a vote on a legal settlement in disputes over the NorthPoint Development warehouse project.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The city announced the meeting and posted the agenda on Wednesday morning but provided no explanation on what the settlement entails.

The agenda includes two items.

The settlement would involve the city of Joliet, CenterPoint Properties, NorthPoint Development, and Houbolt Road Extension JV, the partnership that operates the Houbolt Road bridge, and other parties, “relating to the construction of the NorthPoint Development,” according to the agenda item.

It apparently involves a change in the intergovernmental agreement with CenterPoint Properties over the Houbolt Road toll bridge.

The agenda includes an amendment on the bridge agreement, which includes Joliet, Will County and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.