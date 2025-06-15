Joliet’s 2nd ‘Healing the Hood’ event needs school supply donations

DaMarcus Allen, center, holds his son Isaiah while sitting with his cousin Jerry King at the Healing the Hood event held at the St. Mark CME Church in Joliet on Saturday June 29, 2024. The second event will be held Aug. 2. (Gary Middendorf)

The second “Healing the Hood” will be Aug. 2 in Joliet, and organizer Jaron Nabors said he needs more donations.

“We’re anticipating 400 to 500 people,” Nabors said. “And we’re looking to serve 350 to 450 students with backpacks.”

Nabors said he’s already covered the free hot dogs, hamburgers, hair cuts, bounce houses for the children and some of the school supplies through sponsorships.

“But if we could get more school supplies – the more, the merrier," Nabors said. “And in the event we don’t give them all away, we can give them to another organization.”

Nate Smith, pastor of The Table church in Joliet, said church members also will be distributing 500 backpacks at the Joliet City Center Partnership’s annual Kidz Fest on Aug. 2.

The backpacks will be filled with school supplies based on the supply list from Joliet Public Schools District 86 for families with children entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Children must be present to receive a backpack,” Smith said.

But Nabors said “Healing the Hood” is unique in that it caters to people who live on or near Joliet Street who might not make Kidz Fest.

“A lot of them don’t have transportation. This is an event they can walk to,” Nabors said. “These are people within that community who are more familiar with that church and my organization.”

Nabors is the founder of the civic organization 2morrowStartz2day.

“Healing the Hood” will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug 2, at St. Mark CME Church, 348 Joliet St., Joliet.

For more information, call Nabors at 779-875-9537 or visit 2morrowstartz2day.com.