A Crest Hill woman died early Sunday after a car crash in Joliet, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

Melissa Inchaurriga, 23, was pronounced dead at 6:14 a.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according the the coroner’s news release.

Inchaurriga was the driver of a vehicle that crashed at U.S. Route 30 and Hillcrest Road in Joliet, according to the release.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.