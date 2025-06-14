Joliet’s west side gains contract union print shop

Distinct Visual Solutions is seen at its new location at 101 Springfield Ave. in Joliet, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo provided by Daniel Baran)

Distinct Visual Solutions has moved from downtown Joliet to Joliet’s west side.

Services include embroidery, DTG printing, digital printing, laser engraving, large format printing and screen printing, according to its website.

Distinct Visual Solutions, also known as DVS, can make banners, promotional products, signs, stickers, vehicle lettering and wall graphics, according to to the DVS website.

DVS, now located at 101 Springfield Ave. in Joliet, is contract union print shop.

For more information, call 630-779-6328 or visit distinctvisualsolutions.com.