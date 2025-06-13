Residents to hold meeting on Joliet Catholic Academy stadium plan

Joliet Catholic Academy wants to build a stadium on the site of the former Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, which is being demolished. (Bob Okon)

Neighbors will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Joliet Catholic Academy stadium plan.

The meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet.

Resident Jori Gura said the meeting was planned before she learned Friday that a vote on the project that was expected next week has been postponed.

Flyers announcing the meeting have already gone through the neighborhood, and the meeting will go on as planned, Gura said.

“By the time we are done, we will have passed out 300 to 400 flyers,” she said.

City officials and JCA representatives have been invited to the meeting, Gura said.

“We want them [JCA] there,” she said. “We want to know that their plans are.”