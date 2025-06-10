Outdoor bingo, Friday food trucks and Father’s Day fishing at Will County forest preserves

Enjoy outdoor bingo during a BYOB Bingo program on June 11, 2025, at Hickory Creek Preserve in Mokena. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s schedule of events this week. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

BYOB Bingo - 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Hickory Creek Preserve-LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. Enjoy an evening of outdoor bingo. Bring snacks and drinks, including beer or wine. This free event is intended for ages 21 and older.

Spa Discovery Day for Seniors - 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Plum Creek Nature Center. Discover nature’s calming powers with sensory experiences and spa treatments. Attendance is $5 per person. This event is intended for ages 55 and older. Register by Wednesday.

Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day Weekend - 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Monee Reservoir. No fishing license is required during this Illinois DNR-sponsored weekend. Dads receive free bait and a small gift. This free event is intended for all ages.

Critter Command Post - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Search for cool critters and experience them up close under a microscope. This free event is intended for all ages.

Fun & Food Trucks - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Whalon Lake. Enjoy food trucks, music, vendors, lawn games and more at this summer celebration. This free event is intended for all ages.

Crochet for Wildlife - 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day by crocheting wildlife rehab nests. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by Thursday.

Midnight Madness - 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Monee Reservoir. Stay up late to fish under the stars and enjoy nighttime fun with the family. This free event is intended for all ages.