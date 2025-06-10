Old Joliet prison offers haunted sneak peek this weekend

The front door to the Old Joliet Haunted Prison is seen in this file photo. (Bob Okon)

Producers of the Old Joliet Haunted Prison offer a pop-up event this weekend.

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, which operates a haunted house at the former women’s prison section of the former Joliet Correctional Center, announced the venue will be open Friday and Saturday for visitors.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to open our doors and try out some new things and see how our guests respond,” Derek Seltzer, general manager with Thirteenth Floor, said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Tickets are available for a price, starting at $29.99 at www.HauntedPrison.com/friday13.

“This event may be too intense for children under the age of 12,” Thirteenth Floor Entertainment said in a news release.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet.