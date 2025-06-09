Tractor Discovery Day celebrates Will County’s ag history

The Tractor Discovery Day at Tractor Supply Co., 2161 E Laraway Road,New Lenox from 9 a.m,. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. (Photo provided by Will County Threshermen's Association)

Experience vintage farm history up close at Tractor Discovery Day, presented by Tractor Supply Co. in partnership with the Will County Threshermen’s Association.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday at Tractor Supply Co., 2161 E. Laraway Road, New Lenox.

Tractor Discovery Day offers a close-up look at “beautifully restored antique tractors and early farm equipment, giving visitors of all ages a chance to learn how these machines once powered American agriculture,” according to a news release from the Will County Threshermen’s Association.

The event is for all ages.

“We want people to experience more than just a display – we want them to see how this equipment worked and how it supported everyday life on the farm,” WCTA President Brad Eike said in the release. “It’s also a great way for grandparents and kids to connect over shared stories and memories.”

The event is free and open to the public, with plenty of opportunities for photos alongside vintage tractors.

Attendees also will have the chance to purchase raffle tickets for the Will County Threshermen’s Association annual fundraiser.

This year’s raffle prizes include a kid’s pedal tractor and a collectible farm toy, with winners drawn during the 63rd annual Will County Threshermen’s Association Show from July 17 to 20 at Spiess Farm in Manhattan.

For more information, visit WillCountyThresh.org or follow @WillCountyThresh on social media.