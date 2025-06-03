‘I am heartbroken’: Joliet mayor responds to shooting death of 13-year-old boy

Flower and candles for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A flower memorial was established near an alley in Joliet where a 13-year-old boy was killed in a shooting.

The fatal shooting on Monday evening of the teen marked the first homicide of the year for the city.

In a statement on Tuesday, Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said the loss of a child is a “pain no parent, no family, and no community should ever have to endure.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of the senseless shooting that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in our city. On behalf of the entire City of Joliet, I extend my deepest condolences to the young boy’s family and loved ones. Words cannot ease the grief they are feeling, but please know our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” D’Arcy said.

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy gives his first State of the City speech on Wednesday. May 28, 2025 (Bob Okon)

In a State of the City speech about six days prior, D’Arcy remarked on how the city had seen no homicides at that point and also saw consistent declines in violent crime thanks to “focused, proactive policing” using “data, technology, and community partnerships.”

The 13-year-old boy’s body was found in an alley near Water’s Edge town homes, which is across the street from another shooting in 2023 that claimed the life of another teen, 17-year-old Antoine Shropshire.

After more than three months, the police investigation into that killing led to a first-degree murder charge against Jaquan Blalock, 19, of Markham.

Officers had responded to Monday’s shooting at 4:42 p.m. near the 300 block of Des Plaines Street. They blocked off an alley between that street and South Joliet Street, where the 13-year-old victim was found.

The coroner’s office declared the teen dead at 7:08 p.m. on Monday.

Flowers and candles for the victim were set on a grassy area near the alley.

Police have yet to say what the circumstances were behind the shooting or the motive because it is still the subject of an investigation.

Joliet police officers investigating the scene of a reported shooting in the 300 block of Des Plaines Street on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

There have been reports of at least three other shootings since last Wednesday in Joliet but police officials say violent crime has declined over the past year as of May 24.

Shootings are down 46%, reports of aggravated battery are down 50%, aggravated discharge of firearms are down 48% and robberies are down 25%, according to police officials.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday in the 2500 block of Fresno Lane. A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while walking in the area.

An officer canvassing an area with a K9 unit near the scene of the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

About 7:30 p.m. on June 1 in the 1300 block of Demmond Street, a 27-year-old man was the target of a shooting but managed to avoid getting shot, according to English.

At 10:33 p.m. on May 30, a call of shots fired was reported near Woodruff Road and Clark Street but officers were not able to find any evidence of a shooting and residents did not hear anything, English said.

At 8:42 p.m. on May 26, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Second Avenue and Wilson Avenue but officers said no one was shot nor was there any property damaged by gunfire, English said.

However, shell casings were found in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

Anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting of the 13-year-old boy should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724- 3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.